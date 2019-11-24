Isaac S. and Naomi Fisher Beiler, 12 Emerson Ct, Lancaster, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on November 19, 2019, with their family. They were married in an Amish ceremony on that date in 1959. They have eight children: Mel (Wilma), Fan (Carl Smucker), Chet (Sharon), Leon (Chris), Tom, Janet (Marlin Smucker), Yvonne (Lin Stoltzfus), Janelle (Jake Stoltzfus), 24 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Thankful, Grateful, Blessed!
Beiler 60th Anniversary
