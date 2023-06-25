Barr 50th Anniversary

Jay & Trina Barr of Marticville, celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on June 30th. They have been blessed with two children, Jay Jr. (Dawn), Michelle Hsia (Randy), and two grandchildren Claire and Matthew Hsia. They have been members of Pequea Brethren in Christ Church for 42 years and enjoy serving and volunteering at church and in their community.
They are both retired and like to spend time boating, Jeeping, and riding their bikes on the rail trail. They also enjoy spending time with their small group of special friends and especially being with their children and grandchildren. They are thankful to God for blessing them with 50 years together in marriage.