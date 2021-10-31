Banzhof 60th Anniversary

Ann (Reese) and Don were married 60 years ago on October 29, 1961 at the West Willow United Methodist Church. Their marriage has brought together two people, who have been involved in positively impacting the lives of others. Ann and Don have been youth leaders, community leaders, coaches, and the most supporting members to their family that others aspire to be. Ann was also honored as the Pennsylvania waitress of the year, and Don was a building contractor, who later in his professional life, became an award-winning car Salesman. Today they continue to be focused on their family and are active in their church and community. Their family includes sons Don Banzhof III (Kim), and Doug Banzhof (Lisa). Their grandchildren Ryan Trees (Kirsten), Thomas Banzhof, and Benjamin Banzhof. They also have one great-granddaughter Calina Trees, and a second great-granddaughter expected in January.