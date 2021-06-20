Aurand 70th Anniversary

Donald L. Aurand and Thelma K. Aurand will celebrate 70 years of marriage on June 16.
They were married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lewistown by Rev. E.S. Wicker following graduation from college. Don's degree was in Industrial Engineering from Penn State and Thelma's was in Elementary Education from Shippensburg University.
They moved to Lancaster and Don worked in various positions at Armstrong for 37 years. Thelma taught in the Lancaster City School District and Manheim Township School District for 26 years.
They are parents of two sons … David who lives in Reading, PA and Steven who lives in Miami, FL. They also have 1 granddaughter Kristen Bear and 3 great grandchildren … Andrew, Ella and Bo.
Don and Thelma enjoyed traveling to all 50 states plus 53 foreign countries. They have been avid photographers.