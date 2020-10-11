Armstrong 50th Anniversary

Rich and Fran Armstrong celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 10th. They met at the Lancaster Assemblies of God in the late '60s.
Rich worked at ALCOA for 25 years before the Lancaster plant closed. As a result, he found his true calling and became an Asst. Pastor and the Director of Ministers Fellowship at The Worship Center. He was a member of the Leola Ministerium and spear-headed the creation of CVCCS, a local food-bank that aids homeless families in the CV School District. After their children were raised, Fran became the Director of Women's Ministries at The Worship Center.
Rich and Fran have traveled in 28 different countries and ministered in 14 by teaching and preaching the Good News of their Lord and Savior. They have shared unconditional love, without reservation to all people from all walks of life, and are in turn, dearly loved by many.
They have a blended family of five children: Bert, Lydia, Charles, Kim, and Rob; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.