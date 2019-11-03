Arms 30th Anniversary
Timothy and Kimberly Arms celebrated their 30th anniversary on October 28th. They are the children of the Louise and (Late) Charles Arms and James and Velma Corum (both deceased). They are the parents of Mike (Dawn Clowes), Kirby (Alex Piazza) and Trevor, and grandparents to Mikayla Clowes, Madison Lahr, Maci Corum and Emilia Piazza. Tim is a metrologist at McNeil Pharmaceuticals and Kim is employed by Hempfield School District as a Full Time PCA at Landisville Primary Center with the Emotional Support Class.

