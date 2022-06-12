Ralph and Judy Anttonen (Doc & Mama Roc celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 9th. They married in Fitchburg, Mass. in 1962. They both attended Fitchburg High and graduated in 1959. They began dating on Columbus Day weekend 1958 attending a high school football game. Doc received his Bachelors degree in mathematics in 1963 from Tufts University, Medford, Mass and his PhD in Educational Psychology from the University of Minnesota in 1967.
Judy entered Case Western Reserve in 1968, majoring in anthropology/sociology. She transferred to Millersville University in 1971 majoring in elementary/early childhood education. She received her Bachelor's degree in 1973 and her Masters in Special Education in 1976.
Doc was a professor at Case Western University from 1966-1971 and moved to teach at Millersville University. He continued to teach until his retirement in 2012. Judy taught special education for Intermediate Unit #13 and then Conestoga Valley District until 2006.
The Anttonens are active in both the Millersville and the Millersville University Community. Since retirement, the Anttonens have continued their Oldies but Goodies college radio show on WIXQ which debuted on September 1979. They enjoy traveling the United States and participating in and attending many sporting events.
The Anttonens have two children Karen in Idaho Falls, Idaho and Eric in Greenwood, Indiana. They have 9 grandchildren and one great-grandson named Finn.
Ralph and Judy will spend their anniversary with family in Indiana in June.
"Who loves you? Doc and Mama do!"