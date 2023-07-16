The children of (Howard) Glenn and Dorothy (Freeman) Anderson are proud to announce their parents are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Glenn was raised in Manheim Twp. and graduated from Manheim Twp. High School. After graduating from high school, he went to work for Weis Markets, until he was drafted into the Army and served a tour in Vietnam. When he returned home, he went back to working at Weis Markets, retiring 58 years later. Dottie was raised in Leacock and attended Upper Leacock High School. They met while they were both working for Weis Markets. They married on August 26, 1973. Dottie was definitely a "package deal," coming with her were 4 teenagers! While life was a challenge for a bit, love won out, and another child was born to add to their clan. Over the years Glenn and Dottie have enjoyed traveling, ocean cruising and spending time at Avalon, NJ and the Outer Banks, NC with their children and their own siblings. Their children, Debi (Jim), Bob (Ginny), Dan (deceased), Jill (Larry), and Heather (Seth) are quite a crowd and then add 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren!
Since retiring Dottie and Glenn now reside at Landis Homes in Lititz, where they enjoy the community and all it has to offer. There are still many family dinners and plans for family vacations! Everyone is always ready for the next adventure! We will celebrate with a gathering and meal at Landis Homes.
"In life it's not where you go, but who you travel with" - Charles Shultz