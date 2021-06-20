Achorn 60th Anniversary

Mary Ann (Nixon) and George S. Achorn, Jr., celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2021.
They met in the fall of 1959 in the Donegal High School cafeteria when Mary Ann was a student teacher there. George was serving as a substitute math teacher having just returned home from four years in the U.S. Navy, where he was based at Naval Air Station Brunswick (Maine).
They were married on June 10, 1961, at the First Presbyterian Church in Mary Ann's hometown of Clairton, southeast of Pittsburgh, and settled in George's hometown of Elizabethtown.
Mary Ann is retired from a career in education, having served as a librarian for the Elizabethtown Area High School, the Patton School, the Derry Township High School, and the Penn State Hershey College of Medicine Harrell Health Sciences Library.
George is retired after 50 years as the owner and president of the Achorn Sales Company, a manufacturer representative's agency he started with his father, George Achorn, Sr.
They have been active members of both St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, and later the Derry Presbyterian Church in Hershey, where they have lived since the late 1980s.
Both have also been active in the community. George is a past president of Elizabethtown Rotary and a longtime member and participant in several local Rotary Clubs. He coached Elizabethtown Little League, and served on the Elizabethtown Area School Board. Mary Ann volunteered for many years and served as president of the Elizabeth Hughes Society, Rotary Ann, and the Lancaster General Hospital Auxiliary.
George and Mary Ann are very much loved by children George Achorn III and wife Deanna, and Aimee Fasnacht and husband Scott, in addition to grandchildren Mina, Emmie, Andrew, Katie and Tyler. They bless those around them with their love, their life experiences, their faith, and their confidence that anything is possible when we put our minds to it.
A celebration has included a dinner with family, and a trip to the Pittsburgh area is planned for this fall. Happy 60th Anniversary, with much love from all of us!