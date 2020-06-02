Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said $150,000 of seized drug money is missing, and the state attorney general's office is investigating.

This is not the first time drug task force money has been under public scrutiny.

In August 2019, the former head of the county’s drug task force testified about the cash before Lancaster County Judge Leonard G. Brown III. The hearing was part of LNP | LancasterOnline’s public records request to review expenditures related to drug task force money.

Burkhart, who was fired by Adams in March, testified that cash was kept in a safe in the drug task force office to which only he and Detective Gregory Macey had access, according to a transcript of the proceeding.

"When I was there, all the money was there," Burkhart said in an interview Monday. “It wasn't me."

Burkhart said he has received no notice that he is under investigation. Macey did not return calls seeking comment.

Former District Attorney Craig Stedman, who oversaw the unit until becoming a county judge this year, testified at the August 2019 hearing that he was unaware of exactly how cash was stored.

In a text message Monday, he reaffirmed that statement, adding that control policies were implemented under former District Attorney Donald Totaro, also now a county judge.

"Access was purposefully designed to be extremely limited," Stedman said in the text message. "I was never provided any information that there were any issues or concerns by anyone regarding anything improper."

Stedman said he did not have access to the safe and was unaware of anyone other than Burkhart or Macey who did.

For related stories: