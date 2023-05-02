National political debates over social issues — in particular, the rights of LGBTQ+ people — drilled down to the school board level in 2022, prompting book bans and debates over accommodating transgender students. This year, county residents are jumping at the chance to shape the politics of local school boards. Eight of the county’s 17 school districts have contested primaries, and in some cases, there are more than twice as many candidates as there are available seats.
COCALICO
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Five four-year seats
• Pamela L.K. Blickle
Age: 52
Occupation: Director of office operations
Party: Republican
• Kevin Eshleman
Age: 60
Occupation: Pastor
Party: Republican
• Juanita Fox
Age: 27
Occupation: Marketing director at Garden Spot Communities
Party: Republican
• Gary Hambright
Age: 44
Occupation: Sales director
Party: Republican
• Kerry Gable
Age: 46
Occupation: Speech-language pathologist
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Desiree Wagner
Age: 55
Occupation: Teacher
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Eshleman, Fox, Blickle, Wagner
Endorsed by Republican Party: Blickle, Eshleman, Fox, Hambright, Wagner
Endorsed by Democratic Party: Gable
COLUMBIA
DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOTS
Running for: Five four-year seats
• Lauren K. Vonstetten
Age: 39
Occupation: Cook
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Chris Misciagna
Age: 53
Occupation: Registered nurse, adjunct professor
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Fred Thomas
Age: 80
Occupation: Pastor
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Charles Leader
Age: 74
Occupation: Retired educator
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Kimberly Rightnour
Age: 55
Occupation: Business owner
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Cole F. Knighton
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Flooring installer
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Kathleen Hohenadel
Age: 69
Occupation: Administrative assistant, retired teacher, organist
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Sandra Duncan
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Retired administrative assistant
Party: Democrat, cross-filed.
REPUBLICAN BALLOT ONLY
• Zoey Geyer
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Team leader for Giant Foods
Party: Republican
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT ONLY
• Brittany Knighton
Age: 29
Occupation: Behavior technician
Party: Republican, cross-filed, running on only the Democratic ballot
DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOTS
Running for: One two-year seat
• Michael Burke
Age: 64
Occupation: Retired
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Sonya Duncan
Age: 52
Occupation: Human resources specialist
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
Incumbents: Leader, VonStetten, Sandra Duncan, Sonya Duncan, Hohenadel
Endorsed by Democratic Party: Leader, VonStetten, Sandra Duncan, Hohenadel, Misciagna, Sonya Duncan
Endorsed by Republican Party: Cole Knighton, Thomas, Rightnour, Geyer, Burke
ELIZABETHTOWN AREA
DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOTS
Running for: Five four-year seats
• Tina Wilson
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: eBay business owner
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Kelly Carter
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Substitute teacher
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Lynda Shrum
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Patient care coordinator
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Michelle J. Pelna
Age: 55
Occupation: Yoga teacher
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Karen Sweigart
Age: 61
Occupation: Social worker, family farmer
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Steve Stouffer
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired businessman, bus driver
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Menno Riggelman
Age: 56
Occupation: Shop foreman, self-employed
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Kristy Moore
Age: 39
Occupation: Public school teacher
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• James Gilles
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Retired
Party: Republican, cross-filed
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT ONLY
• Sarah Zahn
Age: 44
Occupation: Business owner
Party: Democrat
• Kelly Fuddy
Age: 41
Occupation: Health care chaplain
Party: Democrat
• Dwight Eichelberger
Age: 61
Occupation: Physician
Party: Democrat
• Karin Laszakovits
Age: 47
Occupation: Social work therapist
Party: Democrat
REPUBLICAN BALLOT ONLY
• Melissa L. Carmen
Age: 46
Occupation: Giant Foods employee
Party: Republican
• Beth Williams
Age: 48
Occupation: Marketing
Party: Republican
Incumbent: Sweigart
Endorsed by Democratic Party: Moore, Zahn, Fuddy, Eichelberger, Laszakovits
Endorsed by Republican Party: Gilles, Riggelman, Carter, Wilson, Shrum
HEMPFIELD
DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOTS
Running for: Five four-year seats
• Justin Wolgemuth
Age: 49
Occupation: Registered nurse
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Fae Skuya
Age: 50
Occupation: Retired Air Force lieutenant colonel
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Grant W. Keener
Age: 54
Occupation: Business owner, attorney, educational consultant
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Erin L. Small
Age: 49
Occupation: Substitute teacher
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Megan L. Eshleman
Age: 42
Occupation: Stay-at-home parent
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Dylan T. Bard
Age: 50
Occupation: Trucking company owner,
Party: Republican
• Judy L. Brady
Age: 58
Occupation: Retired teacher
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Kaleb Best
Age: 40
Occupation: Controls engineer
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT ONLY
• Peter G. Langseth
Age: 72
Occupation: Retired
Party: Democrat
REPUBLICAN BALLOT ONLY
• Patrick Wagner
Age: 44
Occupation: Eyewear company national director
Party: Republican
Incumbents: Bard, Keener, Wagner, Wolgemuth
Endorsed by Democratic Party: Langseth, Small, Brady, Best, Eshleman
Endorsed by Republican Party: Skuya, Keener, Wagner, Bard, Wolgemuth
MANHEIM TWP.
DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOTS
Running for: Five four-year seats
• Patrick Grenter
Age: 39
Occupation: Environmental attorney
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Todd Heckman
Age: 56
Occupation: Jobs management consultant
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Mark Boldizar
Age: 57
Occupation: Consultant
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• JoAnn Hentz
Age: 71
Occupation: Retired educator
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Sara Woodbury
Age: 52
Occupation: Senior health care consultant
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Terrance Henderson
Age: 50
Occupation: Homemaker
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
REPUBLICAN BALLOT ONLY
• Keith Krueger
Age: 26
Occupation: Chiropractor
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Michael Zimmerman
Age: 58
Occupation: Data scientist, IT consultant
Party: Republican
• Michaela Adcock
Age: 29
Occupation: Realtor
Party: Republican
• Tess Vo Wallace
Age: 39
Occupation: Registered nurse
Party: Republican
• David Burnett
Age: 37
Occupation: Attorney
Party: Republican
Incumbents: Hentz, Krueger
Endorsed by Democratic Party: Boldizar, Grenter, Henderson, Woodbury, Hentz
Endorsed by Republican Party: Wallace, Adcock, Zimmerman, Burnett, Krueger
PENN MANOR
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Five four-year seats
• Donna J. Wert
Age: 71
Occupation: Retired teacher
Party: Republican
• Joseph G. Fullerton
Age: 47
Occupation: Educator
Party: Republican
• Matthew Beakes
Age: 48
Occupation: Executive director
Party: Republican
• Timothy W. Guy
Age: 31
Occupation: Math teacher
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Reilly Noetzel
Age: 48
Occupation: Attorney
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Leah Bacon
Age: 47
Occupation: Stay-at-home parent
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Dell Jackson
Age: 65
Occupation: Retired
Party: Republican
• Joshua Hunter
Age: 31
Occupation: Director of Crispus Attucks Community Center
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Anthony Lombardo
Age: 40
Occupation: Police detective
Party: Republican
Running for: One two-year seat
• Brandon S. Graver
Age: 35
Occupation: Business development manager
Party: Republican
• Mitchell Sweigart
Age: 26
Occupation: Business owner
Party: Republican
• Steven E. Wolpert
Age: 48
Occupation: Business owner, Army veteran
Party: Republican
Incumbents: Fullerton, Jackson, Lombardo, Sweigart, Wert
Endorsed by Democratic Party: Noetzel, Guy, Bacon, Hunter
Endorsed by Republican Party: Wert, Fullerton, Beakes, Jackson, Lombardo, Sweigart.
LANCASTER
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Running for: Five four-year seats
• Angelic F. Mallory
Age: 42
Occupation: Records specialist and notary
Party: Republican, cross-filed, running on only the Democratic ballot
• Kareena Rios
Age: 31
Occupation: Constituent senior adviser
Party: Democrat
• Katrina Timberlake Holmes
Age: 37
Occupation: Administrative assistant
Party: Democrat
• Molly Henderson
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired former county commissioner
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Cheryl Desmond
Age: 74
Occupation: Retired educator
Party: Democrat
• Sobeida Rosa
Age: 25
Occupation: Communications manager
Party: Democrat
• Robin Goodson
Age: 54
Occupation: Accounting clerk
Party: Democrat
Incumbents: Goodson, Rios, Henderson
Endorsed by Democratic Party: Goodson, Rios, Henderson, Holmes, Desmond
WARWICK
DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Five four-year seats
• Amanda Chap
Age: 40
Occupation: Case manager supervisor
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Justin Cook
Age: 42
Occupation: Health care adviser
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Cynthia Wingenroth
Age: 59
Occupation: Retired educator
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Courtney Richie
Age: 42
Occupation: Homemaker, former Spanish teacher
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Kimberly Regennas
Age: 40
Occupation: Clinical auditor
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Rachael Haverstick
Age: 37
Occupation: IU13 teaching and learning consultant
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Kellye McMillion
Age: 48
Occupation: Intensive care registered nurse
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
• Lydia Walker de Ardón
Age: 40
Occupation: Nonprofit management
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
REPUBLICAN BALLOT ONLY
• Scott F. Landis
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Attorney
Party: Republican
• Reggie Weaver
Age: 37
Occupation: Sales
Party: Republican
• Daniel C. Woolley
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Distribution manager
Party: Republican
• Bill Breault
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Retired
Party: Republican
• Michael Brown
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Teacher
Party: Republican
DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Two two-year seats
• Jeff Vance
Age: 55
Occupation: Retired Army command sergeant major
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Cyndi DeLong
Age: 58
Occupation: Realtor
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
n Lisa Miller
Age: 51
Occupation: Director of community relations for Home Instead
Party: Republican, cross-filed
• Dick Hall
Age: 73
Occupation: Adjunct psychology professor
Party: Democrat, cross-filed
REPUBLICAN BALLOT ONLY
• Angie Lingo
Age: 45
Occupation: Homemaker
Party: Republican
• Amy Martin
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Sales director
Party: Republican
Incumbents: Miller, Landis (appointed), Woolley (appointed)
Endorsed by Democratic Party: Chap, Walker de Ardón, Regennas, Wingenroth, McMillion, Hall, DeLong
Endorsed by Republican Party: Breault, Brown, Landis, Weaver, Woolley, Lingo, Martin