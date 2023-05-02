National political debates over social issues — in particular, the rights of LGBTQ+ people — drilled down to the school board level in 2022, prompting book bans and debates over accommodating transgender students. This year, county residents are jumping at the chance to shape the politics of local school boards. Eight of the county’s 17 school districts have contested primaries, and in some cases, there are more than twice as many candidates as there are available seats.

COCALICO

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Five four-year seats

• Pamela L.K. Blickle

Age: 52

Occupation: Director of office operations

Party: Republican

• Kevin Eshleman

Age: 60

Occupation: Pastor

Party: Republican

• Juanita Fox

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing director at Garden Spot Communities

Party: Republican

• Gary Hambright

Age: 44

Occupation: Sales director

Party: Republican

• Kerry Gable

Age: 46

Occupation: Speech-language pathologist

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Desiree Wagner

Age: 55

Occupation: Teacher

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Eshleman, Fox, Blickle, Wagner

Endorsed by Republican Party: Blickle, Eshleman, Fox, Hambright, Wagner

Endorsed by Democratic Party: Gable

COLUMBIA

DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOTS

Running for: Five four-year seats

• Lauren K. Vonstetten

Age: 39

Occupation: Cook

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Chris Misciagna

Age: 53

Occupation: Registered nurse, adjunct professor

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Fred Thomas

Age: 80

Occupation: Pastor

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Charles Leader

Age: 74

Occupation: Retired educator

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Kimberly Rightnour

Age: 55

Occupation: Business owner

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Cole F. Knighton

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Flooring installer

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Kathleen Hohenadel

Age: 69

Occupation: Administrative assistant, retired teacher, organist

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Sandra Duncan

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Retired administrative assistant

Party: Democrat, cross-filed.

REPUBLICAN BALLOT ONLY

• Zoey Geyer

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Team leader for Giant Foods

Party: Republican

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT ONLY

• Brittany Knighton

Age: 29

Occupation: Behavior technician

Party: Republican, cross-filed, running on only the Democratic ballot

DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOTS

Running for: One two-year seat

• Michael Burke

Age: 64

Occupation: Retired

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Sonya Duncan

Age: 52

Occupation: Human resources specialist

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

Incumbents: Leader, VonStetten, Sandra Duncan, Sonya Duncan, Hohenadel

Endorsed by Democratic Party: Leader, VonStetten, Sandra Duncan, Hohenadel, Misciagna, Sonya Duncan

Endorsed by Republican Party: Cole Knighton, Thomas, Rightnour, Geyer, Burke

ELIZABETHTOWN AREA

DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOTS

Running for: Five four-year seats

• Tina Wilson

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: eBay business owner

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Kelly Carter

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Substitute teacher

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Lynda Shrum

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Patient care coordinator

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Michelle J. Pelna

Age: 55

Occupation: Yoga teacher

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Karen Sweigart

Age: 61

Occupation: Social worker, family farmer

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Steve Stouffer

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired businessman, bus driver

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Menno Riggelman

Age: 56

Occupation: Shop foreman, self-employed

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Kristy Moore

Age: 39

Occupation: Public school teacher

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• James Gilles

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Retired

Party: Republican, cross-filed

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT ONLY

• Sarah Zahn

Age: 44

Occupation: Business owner

Party: Democrat

• Kelly Fuddy

Age: 41

Occupation: Health care chaplain

Party: Democrat

• Dwight Eichelberger

Age: 61

Occupation: Physician

Party: Democrat

• Karin Laszakovits

Age: 47

Occupation: Social work therapist

Party: Democrat

REPUBLICAN BALLOT ONLY

• Melissa L. Carmen

Age: 46

Occupation: Giant Foods employee

Party: Republican

• Beth Williams

Age: 48

Occupation: Marketing

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Sweigart

Endorsed by Democratic Party: Moore, Zahn, Fuddy, Eichelberger, Laszakovits

Endorsed by Republican Party: Gilles, Riggelman, Carter, Wilson, Shrum

HEMPFIELD

DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOTS

Running for: Five four-year seats

• Justin Wolgemuth

Age: 49

Occupation: Registered nurse

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Fae Skuya

Age: 50

Occupation: Retired Air Force lieutenant colonel

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Grant W. Keener

Age: 54

Occupation: Business owner, attorney, educational consultant

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Erin L. Small

Age: 49

Occupation: Substitute teacher

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Megan L. Eshleman

Age: 42

Occupation: Stay-at-home parent

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Dylan T. Bard

Age: 50

Occupation: Trucking company owner,

Party: Republican

• Judy L. Brady

Age: 58

Occupation: Retired teacher

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Kaleb Best

Age: 40

Occupation: Controls engineer

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT ONLY

• Peter G. Langseth

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired

Party: Democrat

REPUBLICAN BALLOT ONLY

• Patrick Wagner

Age: 44

Occupation: Eyewear company national director

Party: Republican

Incumbents: Bard, Keener, Wagner, Wolgemuth

Endorsed by Democratic Party: Langseth, Small, Brady, Best, Eshleman

Endorsed by Republican Party: Skuya, Keener, Wagner, Bard, Wolgemuth

MANHEIM TWP.

DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOTS

Running for: Five four-year seats

• Patrick Grenter

Age: 39

Occupation: Environmental attorney

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Todd Heckman

Age: 56

Occupation: Jobs management consultant

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Mark Boldizar

Age: 57

Occupation: Consultant

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• JoAnn Hentz

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired educator

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Sara Woodbury

Age: 52

Occupation: Senior health care consultant

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Terrance Henderson

Age: 50

Occupation: Homemaker

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

REPUBLICAN BALLOT ONLY

• Keith Krueger

Age: 26

Occupation: Chiropractor

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Michael Zimmerman

Age: 58

Occupation: Data scientist, IT consultant

Party: Republican

• Michaela Adcock

Age: 29

Occupation: Realtor

Party: Republican

• Tess Vo Wallace

Age: 39

Occupation: Registered nurse

Party: Republican

• David Burnett

Age: 37

Occupation: Attorney

Party: Republican

Incumbents: Hentz, Krueger

Endorsed by Democratic Party: Boldizar, Grenter, Henderson, Woodbury, Hentz

Endorsed by Republican Party: Wallace, Adcock, Zimmerman, Burnett, Krueger

PENN MANOR

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Five four-year seats

• Donna J. Wert

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired teacher

Party: Republican

• Joseph G. Fullerton

Age: 47

Occupation: Educator

Party: Republican

• Matthew Beakes

Age: 48

Occupation: Executive director

Party: Republican

• Timothy W. Guy

Age: 31

Occupation: Math teacher

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Reilly Noetzel

Age: 48

Occupation: Attorney

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Leah Bacon

Age: 47

Occupation: Stay-at-home parent

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Dell Jackson

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired

Party: Republican

• Joshua Hunter

Age: 31

Occupation: Director of Crispus Attucks Community Center

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Anthony Lombardo

Age: 40

Occupation: Police detective

Party: Republican

Running for: One two-year seat

• Brandon S. Graver

Age: 35

Occupation: Business development manager

Party: Republican

• Mitchell Sweigart

Age: 26

Occupation: Business owner

Party: Republican

• Steven E. Wolpert

Age: 48

Occupation: Business owner, Army veteran

Party: Republican

Incumbents: Fullerton, Jackson, Lombardo, Sweigart, Wert

Endorsed by Democratic Party: Noetzel, Guy, Bacon, Hunter

Endorsed by Republican Party: Wert, Fullerton, Beakes, Jackson, Lombardo, Sweigart.

LANCASTER

Meet the candidates for School District of Lancaster school board

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

Running for: Five four-year seats

• Angelic F. Mallory

Age: 42

Occupation: Records specialist and notary

Party: Republican, cross-filed, running on only the Democratic ballot

• Kareena Rios

Age: 31

Occupation: Constituent senior adviser

Party: Democrat

• Katrina Timberlake Holmes

Age: 37

Occupation: Administrative assistant

Party: Democrat

• Molly Henderson

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired former county commissioner

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Cheryl Desmond

Age: 74

Occupation: Retired educator

Party: Democrat

• Sobeida Rosa

Age: 25

Occupation: Communications manager

Party: Democrat

• Robin Goodson

Age: 54

Occupation: Accounting clerk

Party: Democrat

Incumbents: Goodson, Rios, Henderson

Endorsed by Democratic Party: Goodson, Rios, Henderson, Holmes, Desmond

WARWICK

DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Five four-year seats

• Amanda Chap

Age: 40

Occupation: Case manager supervisor

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Justin Cook

Age: 42

Occupation: Health care adviser

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Cynthia Wingenroth

Age: 59

Occupation: Retired educator

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Courtney Richie

Age: 42

Occupation: Homemaker, former Spanish teacher

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Kimberly Regennas

Age: 40

Occupation: Clinical auditor

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Rachael Haverstick

Age: 37

Occupation: IU13 teaching and learning consultant

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Kellye McMillion

Age: 48

Occupation: Intensive care registered nurse

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

• Lydia Walker de Ardón

Age: 40

Occupation: Nonprofit management

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

REPUBLICAN BALLOT ONLY

• Scott F. Landis

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Attorney

Party: Republican

• Reggie Weaver

Age: 37

Occupation: Sales

Party: Republican

• Daniel C. Woolley

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Distribution manager

Party: Republican

• Bill Breault

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Retired

Party: Republican

• Michael Brown

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Teacher

Party: Republican

DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Two two-year seats

• Jeff Vance

Age: 55

Occupation: Retired Army command sergeant major

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Cyndi DeLong

Age: 58

Occupation: Realtor

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

n Lisa Miller

Age: 51

Occupation: Director of community relations for Home Instead

Party: Republican, cross-filed

• Dick Hall

Age: 73

Occupation: Adjunct psychology professor

Party: Democrat, cross-filed

REPUBLICAN BALLOT ONLY

• Angie Lingo

Age: 45

Occupation: Homemaker

Party: Republican

• Amy Martin

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Sales director

Party: Republican

Incumbents: Miller, Landis (appointed), Woolley (appointed)

Endorsed by Democratic Party: Chap, Walker de Ardón, Regennas, Wingenroth, McMillion, Hall, DeLong

Endorsed by Republican Party: Breault, Brown, Landis, Weaver, Woolley, Lingo, Martin

