 

Four of Lancaster County’s 19 boroughs have primary contests for borough council. Councils adopt budgets, levy taxes and adopt ordinances in conjunction with the mayor.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Second ward

Running for: One four-year seat

• Jeff McCloud

Age: 53

Occupation: Elizabethtown library staff

• Angela Lasher

Age: 43

Occupation: Self-employed in merchant services

Incumbent: McCloud

Endorsed: Lasher

MANHEIM BOROUGH

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Second ward

Running for: Two four-year seats

• Jared Longenecker

Age: 37

Occupation: Construction project manager

• Keith Hatfield

Age: 42

Occupation: Lumber sales

• Kellie McAdams

Age: 45

Occupation: Substitute teacher

Incumbent: Longenecker

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Three four-year seats

• Charles F. Grimasuckas

Age: 49

Occupation: Police officer

• Susan Noel

Age: 61

Occupation: Nonprofit administrative assistant, Marine Corps veteran

• Brian Braightmeyer

Age: 65

Occupation: Sales

• Joy Ann Kemper

Age: 61

Occupation: PPL retiree

• Sean Copper

Age: 35

Occupation: Army retiree

Incumbents: Kemper, Noel, Braightmeyer

STRASBURG BOROUGH

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Four four-year seats

• Bradley D. Book

Age: 52

Occupation: Shipping clerk

• David L. Felpel

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Investment representative

• Sandra J. Clark

Age: 65

Occupation: Tour guide

• James F. Rice

Age: 65

Occupation: Strasburg Rail Road supervisor

• Raymond Garraffa

Age: 62

Occupation: Automotive management

Incumbents: Rice, Felpel (appointed), Garraffa

Endorsed: Clark, Rice, Garraffa

