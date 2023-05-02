Four of Lancaster County’s 19 boroughs have primary contests for borough council. Councils adopt budgets, levy taxes and adopt ordinances in conjunction with the mayor.
ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Second ward
Running for: One four-year seat
• Jeff McCloud
Age: 53
Occupation: Elizabethtown library staff
• Angela Lasher
Age: 43
Occupation: Self-employed in merchant services
Incumbent: McCloud
Endorsed: Lasher
MANHEIM BOROUGH
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Second ward
Running for: Two four-year seats
• Jared Longenecker
Age: 37
Occupation: Construction project manager
• Keith Hatfield
Age: 42
Occupation: Lumber sales
• Kellie McAdams
Age: 45
Occupation: Substitute teacher
Incumbent: Longenecker
QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Three four-year seats
• Charles F. Grimasuckas
Age: 49
Occupation: Police officer
• Susan Noel
Age: 61
Occupation: Nonprofit administrative assistant, Marine Corps veteran
• Brian Braightmeyer
Age: 65
Occupation: Sales
• Joy Ann Kemper
Age: 61
Occupation: PPL retiree
• Sean Copper
Age: 35
Occupation: Army retiree
Incumbents: Kemper, Noel, Braightmeyer
STRASBURG BOROUGH
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Four four-year seats
• Bradley D. Book
Age: 52
Occupation: Shipping clerk
• David L. Felpel
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Investment representative
• Sandra J. Clark
Age: 65
Occupation: Tour guide
• James F. Rice
Age: 65
Occupation: Strasburg Rail Road supervisor
• Raymond Garraffa
Age: 62
Occupation: Automotive management
Incumbents: Rice, Felpel (appointed), Garraffa
Endorsed: Clark, Rice, Garraffa