Recently, Missouri, Mississippi and Arkansas banned companies making plant-based “meat” options from using the word “meat” in their branding or packaging.
The movement is mainly led by cattle ranchers and farm bureau officials who believe that the use of words like “meat,” “burger” and “sausage” on plant-based items will confuse consumers.
This comes in the wake of a similar movement to remove the word “milk” from products made of nondairy items like soy and almonds milk. That was mainly led by the dairy industry.
When the bill was introduced in Arkansas by legislator David Hillman, he said that it was to “protect the agricultural producers in this state.”
The ACLU is suing Arkansas on behalf of the firm Tofurkey, arguing that the state is trying to prohibit the company from commercial speech that would give true information about its products in the name of confusing consumers and impeding competition.