LANCASTER CITY CRIZ
Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 115 East King St., 2nd floor, Room 2A/B. More information: https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/.
Among the agenda items:
- Approval of Nov. 22 board meeting minutes and approval of November 2022 financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.
- New Business: (a) Resolution No. 18 -2022 — approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Grant to Ville and Rue LLC for leasehold improvements to support the expansion of Ville & Rue, a home furnishings/décor and gift shop at 8 W. King St. (b) Resolution No. 19-2022* — approving a Small Business Financial Assistance grant to BellaBoo LLC for leasehold improvements and new fixtures at BellaBoo, a children’s boutique at 32 N. Queen St.; (c) resolution No. 20-2022 — approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Grant and Loan to Rendezvous Bistro LLC for leasehold improvements and new fixtures, furniture, and equipment to support the development of a new restaurant, Rendezvous Pizzeria + Steak Shop at 243 W. King St.; (d) request by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster for financial assistance to undertake capital improvements at Clipper Magazine Stadium, (e) resolution No. 21-2022 — approving financial assistance for the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster to undertake capital improvements at Clipper Magazine Stadium, (f) Resolution No. 22-2022 — approving the provision of additional financial assistance to the City of Lancaster for the design and construction of Ewell Plaza at 123 N. Queen St.; (g) request by Lancaster Parking Authority for additional financial assistance for the Christian Street Garage/Lancaster Public Library/Ewell Plaza retail project, (h) Resolution No. 23-2022 — approving the provision of additional financial assistance to the Lancaster Parking Authority for the Christian Street Garage/Lancaster Public Library/Ewell Plaza retail project.
- Also: (i) Resolution No. 24-2022 — authorizing the acting executive director to draw down the full remaining balance of the 2020 Fulton Bank loan obtained to provide capital for the Small Business Financial Assistance Program, (j) Resolution No. 25-2022 — authorizing the payoff of the remaining balance of the $5.5 million note held by Fulton Bank, NA issued on Febr. 25, 2020, to provide capital for the Small Business Financial Assistance Program; (k) Resolution No. 26-2022 — approving the engagement of Simon Lever to provide accounting services for the period of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023; (l) Resolution No. 27-2022 —approving the distribution of the remaining 2021 CRIZ increment received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.