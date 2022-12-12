CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.
Among the agenda items:
- Commentary on district activity: (A) board commendations; (B) superintendent's comments; (C) board comments; (D) correspondence secretary.
- Public/professional/staff Input: (A) student report — Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (B) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (C) comments from other employee groups; (D) public comments.
- Consent agenda: (A) approval of minutes; (B) approval of financial reports; (C) approval of superintendent's report; (D) approval of first reading of district policies; (E) approval of second (and final) reading of district policies; (F) approval of mock trial team overnight trip to take place 2022-2023; (G) approval of list of approved depositories and authorized signers; (H) approval of New Story Tuition Agreement (as per confidential student attachment); (I) Reapproval of Conestoga Valley Health and Safety Plan.
- Action/discussion agenda: (A) approval of change orders for the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (B) approval for testing and inspection services by Hillis-Carnes for Smoketown Elementary School project; (C) 2023-2024 budget preview; (D) appointment of board liaison assignments; (E) approval of Buckskins Activities Alliance grant approvals; (F) Approval of Conestoga Valley High School esports team overnight trip; (G) approval of Center for Safe Schools Act 44 Physical Assessments quote for high school and middle school.
- Information agenda: (A) finance and operations report; (B) curriculum and instruction report; (C) federal funds; (D) Conestoga Valley High School student parking fees.
- Board reports: (A) IU13 reports; (B) Pennsylvania School Board Association reports; (C) Lancaster County Academy; (D) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (E) construction team update; (F) other reports.
LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL
Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.
Among the agenda items:
- Approval of the minutes for Nov. 17, 2022, Nov. 22, 2022 and Dec. 5, 2022.
- Reports of committees of council meetings held on Dec. 5, 2022: (1) public safety committee, Councilor Diaz; (2) public works committee, Councilor Walsh; (3) economic development committee, Councilor Arroyo; (4) finance committee, President Bakay; (5) community planning committee, Councilor Craig; (6) personnel committee, Councilor Calixte.
- Legislative agenda: (A) nominations for appointment: consider nominations for reappointments to the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone Authority; (B) Heritage Conservation District: consider the following application and recommendation from the Historical Commission for improvements to a property in the Historic Conservation District: (a) 347 North Queen Street, LLC, owner of 347 North Queen St., proposes construction of a new seven-story, multifamily residential building with ground-floor commercial space at the corner of North Queen and East Lemon streets. (This application was recommended for approval by the Historical Commission.); (C) ordinances for first reading: Administration Bill No. 26-2022, setting 2023 water rates within the city; Administration Bill No. 27-2022, setting 2023 sewer rates within the city; Administration Bill No. 28-2022, appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for revenue replacement; (D) resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 89-2022, authorizing a grant application for water transmission main replacement; Administration Resolution No. 90-2022, authorizing a grant application for upgrades to the Conestoga Pump Station; Administration Resolution No. 91-2022, appointing auditors for 2022-2024; Council Resolution No. 92-2022, appointing Kevin M. Ember as an alternate member of the Zoning Hearing Board; Administration Resolution No. 93-2022, setting 2023 stormwater management fees; Administration Resolution No. 94-2022, setting 2023 solid waste and recycling fees.
LANCASTER CITY PUBLIC ART
Lancaster City Public Art Advisory Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.
Among the agenda items:
- Board chair report.
- City Council report
- Manager’s report.
- Presentation: Josh Beltre, PACE Program update.
- Public comment.
- Upcoming notable art events.
LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER
The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, at the Willow Street Campus, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street.
Among the agenda items:
- An authority meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. The finance committee meeting was held by conference call on Friday, Dec. 9, at 2:00 p.m. Executive session will be held at 6:30 p.m. for personnel and contract.
- Director’s report: (A)committee minutes; (B) local, state, and federal projects; (C) joint operating committee meeting schedule; (D) greeting card contest winners for 2022; (E) Students of the Month for October and November.
- Personnel committee: (A) recommendations for approval of resignations, retirement, appointments and transfers; (B) job description updates; (C) approval of mentors; (D) job description; (E) extra duty extensions; (F) uncompensated leave.
- Building and property committee: (A) updates on facility projects.
- Planning and development committee: (A) NOCTI pretest; (B) staff in-service; (C) mock interviews; (D) co-op numbers; (E) information technology upgrades; (F) Secondary Career and Technical Education Program Review and Planning Document Draft; (G) Informational Items: (a) field trips.
- Finance committee: (A) presentation, financial reports, permission to purchase/bid/award bids/request for proposals, approval of proposed 2023-2024 general budget, transportation contract increase, substitute teacher rates increase, updated bus driver list, appointment of new solicitor, 2021-22 district reconciliation of funds, transfer of activity funds, additional paid holiday, updated Business Office and Human Resources appointments and responsibilities; (B) informational items: auction proceeds results, audit and Applicable Federal Rates update, updated five-year plan: facilities, maintenance, information technology, cafeteria; (C) updated five-year plan: instructional equipment.
- Policy committee: policies for first read.
- Next meeting: The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held at 7 p.m., Jan. 26, at the Brownstown Campus.
LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms. Remote access link: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or 312-584-2401, code 1696302#.
Among the agenda items:
- Presentations and reports: (A) staff report; (B) partners for place.
- New planning matters: (A) summary; (B) community planning reviews: (1) No. 26-51, Ephrata Borough — proposed miscellaneous amendments to the zoning ordinance; (2) No. 8-198, East Cocalico Township — proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending Chapter 220, Zoning Article II, Zone Regulations, §220-21 General Commercial Zone (C-1) by amending §220-21.C to allow for heavy equipment service and repair facilities within the General Commercial District and Article IV Specific Use Criteria, §220-94 to provide criteria for heavy equipment service and repair facilities within the C-1 District.
- For action: (1) No. 46-154, Mount Joy Township — proposed rezoning of the land identified as Tax Parcels No. 4618217600000, 46110048600000, from C-1 Commercial to C-2 Commercial and to change the zoning classifications for the tracts of land identified as Tax Parcel No. 4619541700000, 4614145500000, and a subdivided portion of 4613408100000 (455 Ridge Run Road) from Agricultural to C-2 Commercial, and various Zoning Text Amendments; (2) No. 53-31, Quarryville Borough — proposed Southern Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan; (3) No. 5-50 Caernarvon Township — proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to provide for short-term rentals as special exception uses in the Agricultural, R-1 Residential, Open Space, and Churchtown Village Zoning Districts and establishing standards for such uses; (4) No. 6-16, Christiana Borough — proposed Southern Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan
- Subdivision and land development items: (1) No. 80-165-2, Newcomer Road, Rapho Township; (2) No. 86-65-3, The Nissley Family Irrevocable Trust, Penn and Rapho Township; (3) No. 90-217-7, New Tennis Facility and Pool Area Renovations, Manheim Township; (4) No. 22-45, 61 Hess Road, Upper Leacock Township; (5) No. 22-46, Gables at Richard Avenue, Ephrata Borough; (6) No. 22-47, 17 Second Street and 37 Charlestown Road, Manor Township; (7) No. 67-114-2, Good’s Store Parking, Quarryville Borough; (8) No. 76-38-13, Glick Structures, Salisbury Township; (9) No. 76-396-2, 5045 Amish Road, Salisbury Township; (10) No. 76-69-9, Tiny Estates, Mount Joy Township; (11) No. 78-48-1, 283 Commerce Hub, East Hempfield and Rapho Township; (12) No. 78-48-1A, 283 Commerce Hub, East Hempfield & Rapho Township; (13) No. 79-188-6, Kendig Square Shopping Center, West Lampeter Township; (14) No. 79-434-2, Ken Martin, Clay Township; (15) No. 83-62-1, Wabank Road Self Storage, LLC and Cory L. Fritsch, Lancaster Township; (16) No. 84-75-2A, Conestoga Christian Day School Association, Inc., Caernarvon Township; (17) No. 87-386-3, 332 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata Township; (18) No. 93-206-5, U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lancaster, East Hempfield Township; (19) No. 97-155B, 1891 Windy Hill Road, West Lampeter Township and East Lampeter Township; (20) No. 97-18-2, Hensel Road, Salisbury Township; (21) No. 08-33-1, The Mary Francis Bachmann School, Manheim Township; (22) No. 22-48, 1311 Hilltop Road, Brecknock Township; (23) No. No. 22-49, Emmanuel J. Stoltzfus, Upper Leacock Township; (24) No. 22-50, St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Lititz Borough; (25) No. 22-51, Eugene Martin, West Cocalico Township; (26) No. 22-52, 619 W. Lincoln Avenue, Warwick Township; (27) No. 22-53, Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity.
- Other business: (A) 2023 Planning Leadership Awards Program — Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor involvement; (B) nominating committee report: Jeb Musser.
- Next scheduled meeting: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS
The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave.
Among the agenda items:
- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.
- Announcements: Friday, Dec. 23, township office is closed; Monday, Dec. 26, township office is closed and there is no change to trash/recycle collection week; Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, through Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, is the real Christmas tree drop-off at the woody waste facility, dawn to dusk in signed area.; Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, township office is closed and there is no change to trash/recycle collection week; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, board of supervisors reorganization and regular meeting; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, board of auditors annual meeting.
- Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following: request for reduction of financial security for the Reserve at Windolph Landing Final Subdivision and Land Development plan; acknowledge receipt of a 90-day time extension for the approval of the Little Conestoga Blue/Green Corridor stormwater management site plan.
- New business: The board will act on the following: Res2022-13 tax levy for fiscal year 2023; Res2022-14 annual budget for 2023; Res2022-15 balance accounts for fiscal year 2022.
MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS
Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive.
Among the agenda items:
- Public hearings/ presentations/ appointments: (1) Public Hearing — Manheim Township text amendment to Amend Article V, Section 503. Definitions and Article XXI, Section 2101. Animals and Animal Shelters of the zoning ordinance of Manheim Township — 204, as amended; (2) Presentation by Calvary Church regarding a proposed traffic circle at 1051 Landis Valley Road; (3) municipal campus planning update; (4) fire rescue monthly report; (5) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (6) Resolution 2022-92: Appointing James R. Adams to the Library Foundation Board; (7) Resolution 2022-93: Appointing Rebecca A. Doster to the Library Foundation Board; (8) Resolution 2022-94: Appointing Benton Webber to the General Municipal Authority; (9) Resolution 2022-95: Appointing James Mehaffey to the Uniform Construction Code Board of Appeals; (10) Resolution 2022-96: Appointing Michel Gibeault to the planning commission; (11) Resolution 2022-97: Appointing John Hendrix to the planning commission; (12) Resolution 2022-98: Appointing Gary Gaissert to the Zoning Hearing Board; (13) Resolution 2022-99: Appointing Mike Callahan as an Alternate Member of the Zoning Hearing Board; (14) Resolution 2022-100: Appointing James Bohan to the senior citizen advisory committee; (15) Resolution 2022-101: Appointing Ruth N. Hannum to the senior citizen advisory committee; (16) Resolution 2022-102: Appointing Brenda Kauffman to the sustainability advisory committee; (17) Resolution 2022-103: Appointing Stella T.A.H. Sexton to the sustainability advisory committee; (18) Resolution 2022-104: Appointing Zachary Rittler to the agriculture/farm advisory committee; (19) Resolution 2022-105: Appointing Chris D Weaver to the agriculture/farm advisory committee; (20) Resolution 2022-106: Appointing Lester Oberholtzer to the agriculture/farm advisory committee; (21) Resolution 2022-107: Appointing Susan W. Dyson to the senior citizen advisory committee; (22) Resolution 2022-108: Appointing Timothy L. Kauffman to the senior citizen advisory committee; (23) Resolution 2022-109: Appointing Carol J. Gifford to the sustainability advisory committee; (24) Resolution 2022-110: Appointing Michael K. McCarty to the Vacancy Board; (25) Resolution 2022-111: Appointing David Bednar as Zoning Officer.
- New business: (A) consent agenda: (1) High Meadow — Preliminary/Final Subdivision Plan, Delp Road/Cottage Lane, Zoned R-1 Financial Security Reduction; (2) 1860 Oregon Pike — Imperium Real Estate — Preliminary/Final Land Development and Lot Add-on Plan, Zoned B-2 and D-C Overlay, Extension of Time Request; (B) resolutions: (1) Resolution 2022-91: planning module for Posh Hospitality No. 4 Flory Mills, LLC; (2) Resolution 2022-112: transferring and appropriating funds from the unappropriated balance in the Manheim Township general fund for 2022 to the items in the budget where expenditures exceeded the estimated budget amount; (3) Resolution 2022-113: establishing the pension plan contribution rate for Manheim Township police officers; (4) Resolution 2022-114: establishing the Township’s comprehensive schedule of fees and charges for services in 2023; (C) ordinances: (1) Ordinance 2022-16: adopting a budget for 2023; (D) motions/decisions; (1) motion: Move in Storage 741- Phase 3 — Preliminary/Final Land Development Plan, 1250 Shreiner Station Road, Zoned I-2, DR-Retrofit Overlay.
MANHEIM TWP. SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Manheim Township School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the district office, 450 Candlewyck Road.
Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda action items: treasurer's report; personnel report; acceptance of the 2022/23 audited financial statements; approve the purchase of Managed Methods at a cost of $17,220 for one year service; approve the proposed school calendar for 2023/24 school year; approve the submission of the Act 80 Exception Request for the 2023-24 school year to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
- Action items: approve Stock and Leader Engagement to perform school solicitor services beginning Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2025.
WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS
The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter.
Among the agenda items:
2023 budget adoption.
- Resolution 23-2022/2023 fee schedule.
- Resolution 24-2022 setting real estate tax rate for 2023.
- Resolution 25-2022/2023 police pension plan contribution rate.
- Resolution 26-2022 appoint Deputy Tax Collector.
- Resolution 27-2022 amend Resolution 7-2022.
- Resolution 28-2022/2021 revenue replacement American Rescue Plan funds.