Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, how does this public health crisis compare to the flu pandemic of 1918?
It's hard to make direct comparisons, largely because data from 104 years ago is spotty at best. The 1918 pandemic, often called the "Spanish flu" because of an erroneous belief that the pandemic began in Spain, claimed several hundred lives in Lancaster County.
The Lancaster Intelligencer's daily death count for the 1918 flu adds up to a total of 603 - which includes anyone from Lancaster County who died of the flu, regardless of where they died. Given that the county population at the time was likely close to the 1920 census figure of 173,797, that means that about .034 percent of the county population died of the virus.
As of Feb. 28, 2022, COVID-19 killed 1,636 people in Lancaster County. (For perspective, that's about the population of Adamstown.) The county population as of the 2020 census was 552,984, so about .029 percent of Lancaster County residents died from the virus.
In short, then, the data shows that while the current pandemic has not yet reached the level of the 1918 flu in terms of lost lives in Lancaster County, it's not far behind.