Poor leaders make poor hiring decisions. It happens in corporate America and in politics. Take U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as an example. If I were the CEO of a national logistics company and I had an opening for a vice president of transportation and logistics, Buttigieg wouldn’t even be called in for the first round of interviews. It’s an experience-based job, and he has none in this industry.
So how did he get to be Transportation secretary? What real experience does he bring to the job? Answer: None.
Ted Mavraganis
East Hempfield Township