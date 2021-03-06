A downsized celebration of St. Patrick’s Day at local bars and restaurants this year will be a far better than no celebration at all -- like last year.

That’s the sentiment of local bar and restaurant owners, reacting to word from Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokeswoman that he’s not thinking of tightening the restrictions on bar and restaurant operations, including alcohol sales, on March 17 “at this time.”

“It’s nice to know the governor’s office is allowing restaurants to operate with a degree of certainty,” said Josh Funk, co-owner of Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House in downtown Lancaster. That clarity is helpful for both management and staff, he said.

A year ago, Wolf banned indoor dining at bars and restaurants beginning the day before St. Patrick’s Day, part of what became a sweeping shutdown of non-essential businesses in an attempt to limit the spread of what was then the newly arrived COVID-19.

Starting in June, the establishments were allowed to partially reopen their dining rooms, a process that has been uneven at best, but there has been severe tightening of the regulations when holidays rolled around.

For instance, Wolf ordered that alcohol sales on the day before Thanksgiving – one of the busiest days of the year for bars and restaurants -- had to cease at 5 p.m. In mid-December, Wolf ordered a three-week shutdown of restaurants that included New Year’s Eve.

Worse, in the mind of bar and restaurant owners, these orders took effect with a little more than a day of warning, preventing the businessmen from taking significant steps to limit their financial losses.

So bar and restaurant owners are relieved to have some assurance that, for the next holiday at least, it looks like the rules will stay the same. That means they can operate at 25% of capacity. If they self-certify that they’re following certain rules, that capacity limit is 50%. Alcohol sales end at 11 p.m. and must be accompanied by purchases of food. Bar seating remains closed.

“We’re happy to hear that Pennsylvania taverns will be able to operate on St. Patty’s Day,” said Chuck Moran, executive director of the PA Tavern Association, in an email. “It’s been a long year of mitigation orders and lost revenue. This is needed for industry survival.”

Stephanie Otterson, spokeswoman of the PA Restaurant and Lodging Association, declined to comment.

Freddy States, co-owner of McCleary’s Public House in Marietta, was cautiously encouraged by what Wolf’s spokeswoman said. “I’m glad to hear that, but the words ‘at this time’ still make me a bit nervous,” he said.

Knowing how state rules can tighten quickly, and remembering how he spent $20,000 on St. Patrick’s Day preparations last year for naught, States has done little for St. Patrick’s Day this year other than decorate.

“I did not book live music. I didn’t buy all the extra beer. I didn’t do anything,” he said. “I got burned multiple times in the past year. I’m just going to play it safe.”

States said he’s hoping for enough customers to fill his business up on March 17 to the allowable maximum of 50% of capacity “all day long, so it’s still a nice profitable day. But it won’t be nearly as fun as other years.”

At Annie Bailey’s, preparations for St. Patrick’s Day 2021 “aren’t even close” to past years, when it was “our biggest day of the year by a mile,” according to Funk. He anticipates the business generating just 25% of the typical St. Patrick’s Day revenue.

“All I can do is operate within the parameters that are set and try to make the most of it,” he said. Annie Bailey’s is operating at a maximum of 50% of capacity too.

Dan Scarberry, owner of the Square Mile Public House in Mountville and co-owner of the Union Station Grill in Columbia, which are operating at a limit of 25% of capacity, had a similar approach to Funk’s.

“We’re going to focus on what we can control. We’re going to adapt and overcome,” he said. “If we’ve weathered the storm thus far, we’re going to find a way going forward.”

Bube’s Brewery in Mount Joy, which is operating at a limit of 50% of capacity, expects this St. Patrick’s Day to generate about 30% of the revenue of St. Patrick Day in the past, said spokesman Jeffrey Woodman. But its profit margins will be better, he said, because more customers are choosing its fine dining option, compared to its casual dining option, than in the past.