Less than two and a half years after it opened, Zoe’s Kitchen has closed its restaurant in the Shoppes at Belmont.

The 2,800-square restaurant, which closed last week, opened in March 2018 when stores were just opening in the shopping center at Fruitville Pike and Route 30.

“After many years of serving fresh-made Mediterranean to your community, we will be closing our Lancaster Location on Wednesday, Aug. 4,” the restaurant posted on social media.

Based in Plano, Texas, Zoe’s Kitchen is a fast-casual restaurant chain that features Mediterranean and Greek dishes, including sandwiches, kabobs and falafel.

Zoe’s Kitchen has some 250 locations nationwide, with the nearest restaurant to Lancaster now in Glen Mills, outside Philadelphia.