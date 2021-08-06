Zoe’s Kitchen has closed its restaurant in the Shoppes at Belmont but is slated to reopen in early October as CAVA, another Mediterranean restaurant.

The 2,800-square restaurant, which closed last week, opened in March 2018 when stores were just opening in the shopping center at Fruitville Pike and Route 30.

“After many years of serving fresh-made Mediterranean to your community, we will be closing our Lancaster Location on Wednesday, Aug. 4,” the restaurant posted on social media.

Based in Plano, Texas, Zoe’s Kitchen is a fast-casual restaurant chain that features Mediterranean and Greek dishes, including sandwiches, kabobs and falafel. The 250-restaurant chain was bought in 2018 by CAVA Group, which has its own namesake chain of Mediterranean restaurants.

A representative for The Shoppes at Belmont said the former Zoe's is expected to open in early October as CAVA, which has 80 CAVA restaurants, in addition to the Zoe's locations.

CLARIFICATION: This article was updated to include the planned rebranding of the former Zoe's Kitchen as CAVA.