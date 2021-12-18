The restaurant group that operates Tutoni’s Restaurant in downtown York plans to open an eatery next year at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek where a flurry of upcoming announcements is soon expected to boost the center's occupancy to 98%.

Andonia’s Chophouse, an Italian-themed steakhouse to be developed by Tutoni’s operators, has signed a lease for a 5,100-square-foot space in the shopping center across from Long’s Park where it plans to feature seafood and steaks, freshly made pasta along with an extensive wine and cocktail menu.

Andonia’s Chophouse is a new concept for York-based O.N.E. Hospitality, which also operates The Cantina York and Aviano’s Trattoria as well as Presto Fast Italian, which has locations in Lancaster and York.

Slated to open by the end of 2022, Andonia’s Chophouse will fill a prominent spot at the 3-year-old shopping center where six new leases are expected soon, a burst of activity that follows a slowdown in leasing during the pandemic. Andonia’s Chophouse will sit on the mall’s circular plaza facing Harrisburg Pike.

“We were in a position where we had a lot of the space spoken for with handshakes, then the pandemic showed up. And people obviously retrenched as part of that. We just had to start back up again,” said Powell Arms, managing director of the retail division of High Real Estate Group, which developed the shopping center.

With the addition of Andonia’s Chophouse, Arms said the 210,000-square-foot shopping center will be roughly 93% full. He said that a half-dozen stores or restaurants are lined up to take all but 4,000 of the remaining 15,000 square feet of space.

“We have someone who is clearly a premier operator in central Pennsylvania and for her to come here with a new concept … -- we think it’s spectacular,” Arms said of O.N.E.’s plans.

O.N.E. Hospitality Group traces its roots to 2014 when owner Toni Calderone helped open Tutoni's Restaurant in downtown York.

“Our group originally found its niche in the farm to table movement with an entirely scratch Italian kitchen at Tutoni’s … We’re looking forward to sharing our passion for food, wine, and service in a new location with a new concept,” Calderone said. “Andonia’s Chophouse will be a new ‘big city’ twist on the classic gentleman’s steakhouse.”