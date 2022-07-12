A York restaurant group plans to revive The Pressroom Restaurant and Bar four months after the closure of the downtown Lancaster restaurant.

O.N.E. Hospitality Group, which operates Tutoni’s Restaurant in downtown York and is planning Andonia’s Chophouse in Manheim Township, will reopen The Pressroom restaurant sometime next month.

“When we saw that The Pressroom was going to close its doors, we didn’t want to see this institution go by the wayside,” said Toni Calderone, president and chief executive officer of O.N.E. Hospitality Group. “We’re excited to breathe some new life into the space while honoring the history and customer base that was developed over time.”

Calderone said the new version of the Pressroom will maintain “an approachable American bistro style” while adding a “few new refreshing twists.”

Among the changes will be adding prosecco on tap and oysters to the offerings at the restaurant’s Park Bar in Steinman Park as well as launching a jazz series called “The Beat” in a banquet room of the restaurant, which has total seating for around 250.

O.N.E. Hospitality Group will lease The Pressroom space but will be buying the restaurant’s liquor license, according to Allison Witherow, the company’s chief marketing officer who said the restaurant will open in August even if the liquor license transfer hasn’t been finalized.

O.N.E. Hospitality Group traces its roots to 2014 when owner Toni Calderone helped open Tutoni's Restaurant in downtown York. The restaurant group also operates The Cantina York and Aviano’s Trattoria as well as Presto Fast Italian, which has locations in Lancaster and York and is developing a new restaurant near Mount Joy.

The Pressroom opened in 1995 and was extensively renovated and expanded in 2016. The newspaper-themed restaurant and bar at 26-28 W. King St. closed March 5. It was owned and operated by LNP Media Group, a subsidiary of Steinman Communications which publishes LNP | LancasterOnline, Lancaster Farming, The Lititz Record-Express, The Ephrata Review and The Caucus. The restaurant property is still owned by Steinman Communications.

“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the restaurant industry and The Pressroom has not been immune,” Robert Krasne, chairman and CEO of Steinman Communications, said when The Pressroom closed. “Our decision will enable our organization to focus on what is its core mission: providing meaningful local journalism for Lancaster County.”

A Steinman Communications executive welcomed the establishment’s return under O.N.E. Hospitality Group.

“Our organization and the Steinman family are excited that The Pressroom will reopen soon under new management. We wish Toni Calderone and her team great success,” said Shane Zimmerman, president of Steinman Communications.

The Pressroom Restaurant occupies the building that was the last location of Steinman Hardware Store, which shut down in 1965, after 221 years in operation. Lancaster Newspapers, the predecessor of LNP Media Group, bought the building in 1978 as part of a long-term revitalization effort focused on downtown Lancaster.