A York-based dietary and sports nutrition store is expanding with a location in Lancaster.

House of Gains is slated to open a new store by the end of October at 878 Plaza Blvd., taking a 1,800-square-foot space near Ollie’s Bargain Market.

House of Gains features smoothies and a variety of ready-to-eat meals, including ones made with vegan ingredients. The store also carries clothing and gym accessories such as knee wraps, sleeves, bench bands and plates. It will also host a fitness events and clinics.

Owner Matthew Lane opened his York store in July 2019 at 1276 Greenspring Drive.