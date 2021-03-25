A downtown York brewery is opening a taproom early next month in a former Lititz shirt factory that has been renovated as an entertainment and event venue.

York-based Collusion Tap Works will debut April 5 at the Lititz Shirt Factory, located one block from the square at 5 Juniper Lane. Collusion Tap Works will have its main taproom and restaurant on the first floor while its kitchen and customer bathrooms will be in the basement. In addition to its first-floor restaurant, where there is seating for 50, Collusion Tap Works has a bar on the second floor and customers can utilize the second and third floors when there aren’t events.

Collusion Tap Works opened its York brewery and restaurant in 2016 at 105 S. Howard St. It is owned by brothers Chuck and Doug Barnes along with Chuck’s son, Jared, who is the head brewer.

The location in Lititz will feature a 16-tap system with all beer from the York brewery. Chuck Barnes describes the beer menu as “eclectic,” saying it features traditional styles alongside limited-time offerings. Since opening in 2016, for example, he said they have made beer using more than 650 different recipes.

Chuck said the food menu features “well-crafted pub food,” including sandwiches, burgers and salads, as well as some appetizers.

Collusion Tap Works will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Thursday, but only for dinner Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The full drinks menu will be available on the second and third floors, but the food menu will be more limited in that area where there is seating for another 100 customers.

Collusion Tap Works Address: 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz. Opening date: April 5. Info.: collusiontapworks.com, facebook.com/Collusiontapworks.