A shop selling handmade home décor and accessories opened recently in Marietta.

Artful Nest occupies a roughly 500-square-foot shop at 17 W. Market St., the former home of For the Love of Dog, which now occupies a spot across the street.

Artful Nest is owned by Suzanne Rende, an artist and muralist who has the Naked Chick Art stand inside York Central Market. Rende, who paints wildlife pictures and does some sewing, will feature some of her own work at the Marietta shop. There will also be other original art, pottery, jewelry, sculptures, journals, cards and plants, with handmade work of local artisans featured.

Rende said Artful Nest offers a similar range of products at Naked Chick Art, which she opened four years go.