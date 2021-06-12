Yogurtworks Café in Ephrata is now Tin Roof Café 'N Sweets.

The new name for the café at 108 N. Reading Road reflects the addition of ice cream and drinks to the menu of self-serve frozen yogurt, soups, salads and sandwiches. The menu also includes grilled wraps, burgers and fries.

In November 2020, Lonnie and Kelly Burkholder and Kenny and Renee Grube bought the café in the Ephrata Cloister Shopping Center which had been opened in 2013 by Jean and Frank Shanks. The Shanks were two weeks away from closing the café for good when it was bought by its new owners.