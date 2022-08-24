Faced with a lack of employees, Isaac’s Restaurant will permanently close its Strasburg Township location next month.

The restaurant, in The Shops at Traintown, is located along Route 741 near Strasburg Rail Road. Its last day will be Monday, Sept. 5.

Isaac’s CEO Mike Weaver said the decision to close the restaurant at 226 Gap Road was made because of a severe worker shortage. The restaurant currently has three full-time employees and one part-timer but needs four times that number during the busy summer season, Weaver said.

The remaining employees have been offered jobs at the Isaac’s restaurant in Greenfield, Weaver said.

Featuring grilled sandwiches named after birds, Isaac’s opened its first restaurant in downtown Lancaster in 1983. The Strasburg Township location opened in 1992.

Including the soon-to-be-closed Strasburg Township restaurant, Isaac’s now has 14 locations, with seven in Lancaster County. Isaac’s central office is now in Camp Hill.