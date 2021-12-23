After being turned down for the transfer of a liquor license, Witz End Pub in Mount Joy Borough is now permanently closed, and some steps have been taken to open a new restaurant in its place.

Witz End Pub opened in January at 114 E. Main St., in what had been Rosie’s Tavola. The pub opened with the BYOB policy as it waited for the transfer of the liquor license from Rosie’s to be approved. The pub was owned by Brandon Zimmerman and Matthew Antol, who had both worked at Rosie’s.

Witz End Pub operated for most of the year and often featured live music. In October, its owners announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it was “closed until further notice” because the liquor license didn’t transfer. The Facebook page hasn’t been updated since then, but the owners recently confirmed to LNP | LancasterOnline that the closure is now permanent.

Recently, the restaurant was inspected by the state Department of Agriculture. The inspection for a “change of owner” was done for Rose Ann and Robert Linkens, who own the property and previously operated Rosie’s Tavola.

Robert Linkens did not respond to numerous messages left seeking comment on plans for any new restaurant.