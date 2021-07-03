Wish You Well, a retail bakery and café featuring bagels, pies and cookies recently opened in downtown Lancaster.

The bakery at 47 N. Queen St. has a rotating menu of baked goods, including bagels served on Saturdays and Sundays. It also offers pies, cinnamon buns, bialys and quiche.

The shop has five seats at a window counter but emphasizes grab-and-go ordering. The menu will eventually be expanded to include sandwiches and salads.

Wish You Well is owned by Meghan Young, who is assisted by her partner Sebastian Schuck. A Penn Manor High School graduate, Young previously worked at cafés and bake shops in Philadelphia. Most recently she rented commercial kitchen space in Lancaster city and offered weekly bake sales and online ordering.

Wish You Well replaces Harvest Moon Bagel Co., which closed in May.