Wired Cup Café is now open inside CeramicPro Auto Spa along Manheim Pike in Lancaster.

The independent coffee shop occupies a space inside the auto detailing shop at 1273 which had been previously been used for an in-house coffee bar.

Wired Cup Café features specialty coffee drinks, house-made iced tea and smoothies as well as breakfast sandwiches, baked good and paninis. The café has few inside seats as well as some tables outside.

Café owner Kelsi Martin does baking for the café in a nearby commercial kitchen. Martin also owns Klean by Kelsi, an Ephrata-based cleaning company.

WIRED CUP CAFE Address: 1237 Manheim Pike. Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info.: 717-715-5040, wiredcupcafe.com.