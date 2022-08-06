Winding Way Books, a used bookstore that has operated in Lancaster city since 2008, will close Aug. 15.

Since announcing in mid-June that she planned to close her store, owner Melody Williams had been holding clearance sales of her independent bookstore’s roughly 8,500 titles.

Winding Way Books is located above a tattoo shop at 118 W. Chestnut St. Before that it had a below-street level spot at 106 W. Chestnut St., where it opened in 2010. Williams started the shop two years earlier at a business incubator space on Prince Street.

Williams has said she is closing Winding Way Books because of a recent decline in sales as well as the need for her to care for her mother. Williams, who does not sell books online, said part of winding down the store is settling accounts with anyone who has outstanding store credit.

WINDING WAY BOOKS

Address: 118 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Friday, Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Info: 717-666-9604, facebook.com/theindiebookstoreexperience, instagram.com/windingwaybooks

Last day: Monday, Aug. 15