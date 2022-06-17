Winding Way Books, a used bookstore that has operated in Lancaster city since 2008, is in the process of permanently closing.

Owner Melody Williams said she will soon begin a half-off sale of the independent bookstore’s roughly 8,500 titles. Williams said she doesn’t have a specific closing date in mind but will choose one based on how quickly she can reduce the store’s inventory.

Winding Way Books is located above a tattoo shop at 118 W. Chestnut St. Before that it had a below-street level spot at 106 W. Chestnut St., where it opened in 2010. Williams started the shop two years earlier at a business incubator space on Prince Street.

Williams said she has decided to close Winding Way Books because of a recent decline in sales as well as the need for her to care for her mother. Williams, who did not sell books online, said part of winding down the store will be settling accounts with anyone who has outstanding store credit.