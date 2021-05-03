The owner of Whisk Café in Elizabethtown is opening a drive-thru version of the café next month that will include a gift shop.

Whisk Express/Trolley Gifts is slated to open in early June at 346 Hershey Road, replacing One Love Café, which moved earlier this year to Steelton.

The new café will feature coffee drinks, sandwiches and salads as well as ice cream sandwiches. The gift shop will offer small home décor items, mugs and gourmet food items, among other items.

Trolley Gifts will be open for a preview Wednesday through Friday.

Whisk Express/Trolley Gifts is owned by Amy Kreamer who opened Whisk Café in November 2019 near the train station in Elizabethtown. She is also an owner of Lucky Duck’s Bar & Grille, which has locations in Elizabethtown and Hershey.

To prepare for the opening, Kreamer oversaw renovations to the inside of the restaurant space, and also installed a new drive-thru system with a speaker.

Before it was One Love Café, the spot along Route 743 was occupied by the Trolley Stop Diner.

WHISK EXPRESS/TROLLEY GIFTS Address: 346 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown. Expected opening: second week of June. Info.: “Whisk Express/Trolley Gifts” on Facebook.