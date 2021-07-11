Whisk Express/Trolley Gifts is open in Elizabethtown.

The cafe at 346 Hershey Road is a drive-thru version of Whisk Cafe, which owner Amy Kreamer opened in November 2019 at 98 Masonic Drive near the train station in Elizabethtown. She is also an owner of Lucky Duck’s Bar & Grille, which has a location at 45 N. Market St., Elizabethtown.

The new cafe on Hershey Road feature coffee drinks, sandwiches and salads as well as ice cream sandwiches. The gift shop has small home decor items, mugs and gourmet food items, among other items.

Whisk Express/Trolley Gifts replaces One Love Cafe, which moved earlier this year to Steelton. Before it was One Love Cafe, the spot along Route 743 was occupied by the Trolley Stop Diner.

Before opening, Kreamer oversaw renovations to the inside of the restaurant space, and also installed a new drive-thru system with a speaker.

Once she hires more employees, Kreamer plans to extend the cafe’s hours to 4 p.m. and open the gift shop on more days.