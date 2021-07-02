June was a booming month for restaurants in Lancaster County.

Five businesses opened up shop and two made announcements for future plans.

One Lancaster city restaurant, the Kabab Station, temporarily closed due to its building having structural issues.

Here's what's new in the Lancaster County restaurant scene as of June 2021.

Restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in June

Endo Cafe opened in Lancaster city, at 257 N. Prince St., replacing the former Floyd's Cafe that opened just a year prior. Endo Cafe features CBD products alongside coffee drinks and a limited food menu that includes bagels, muffins and breakfast burritos.

Rosa Rosa Pizzeria took over food service at Spring House Brewing Co.'s Lancaster city brewpub, at 209 Hazel St. "Beer is our thing. We want to concentrate on good beer," said Scott Richardson, Spring House's director of operations and market development. Rosa Rosa offers brick-oven pizzas, burgers, sandwich melts and ribs, as well as other food options.

Got Jerk Island Grill opened in Lancaster city, at 300 W. James St. in the location of the former Red Rose Tavern. The menu includes curry goat, jerk chicken, oxtail and seafood dishes. The restaurant will soon feature Caribbean-style mixed drinks, specialty rums and daiquiris.

Wyndridge Farm debuted a seasonal beer garden in Lancaster city, at 595 N. Charlotte St. The beer garden will feature Wyndridge beer and hard cider, as well as food trucks and live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through September.

McDonald's opened in Elizabethtown, at 1284 S. Market St., after being completely torn down and rebuilt. It now features self-ordering kiosks inside and double drive-thru lanes outside.

Restaurant that closed in Lancaster County in June

Kabab Station in Lancaster city, at 247 N. Queen St., will be "closed until further notice" after city officials condemned the building where it leases space. Inspector Randy King said there were "structural issues in addition to electrical system deficiencies that will need to be addressed."

Restaurants that made announcements in Lancaster County in June

Yogurtworks Cafe in Ephrata, at 108 N. Reading Road, renamed its business to Tin Roof Cafe 'N Sweets to reflect the addition of ice cream and drinks to the menu of self-serve frozen yogurt, soups, salads and sandwiches. The menu also includes grilled wraps, burgers and fries.

The owners of GasPlus in Manheim Township, at 1092 Oregon Pike, sold their convenience store. The gas station became well-known for serving Pakistani and Mediterranean food. Owners Attufaat and Afttab Akbar said they were planning a new spot for their Pakistani food.