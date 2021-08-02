July was a thriving month for restaurants in Lancaster County.

Five restaurants opened or reopened.

Six other restaurants announced plans to open, reopen or expand soon.

Here's the latest in Lancaster County's restaurant scene.

Restaurants openings in Lancaster County in July 2021

Wish You Well opened in Lancaster city, at 47 N. Queen St. It's a retail bakery and cafe featuring bagels, pies and cookies, as well as cinnamon buns, bialys and quiche.

Blue Collar Restaurant & Bar opened in Landisville at the Four Seasons Golf Club, at 949 Church St. The restaurant menu features burgers, cheese steasks and subs as well as steak, chicken and seafood entrees. There’s also a variety of salads as well as poke and acai bowls.

Castaneda's Mexican Restaurant reopened in a new location in Denver at 232 Main St. Owner James Castaneda said he expects to be at the spot about two years before moving back.

Time 2 Eat opened a sub shop in Mount Joy at 89 E. Main St. Subs varieties include veggie and chicken as well as seafood ones made with calamari, haddock or flounder. Gyros, salads and quesadillas are also on the menu.

Jersey Mike's opened in East Lampeter Township along Route 30 near Tanger Outlets in the former location of the Star Buffet. Jersey Mike’s features sandwiches made with meats and cheeses sliced on the spot and served on bread baked in-house.

Lancaster County restaurants that made announcements in July 2021

New Holland Coffee Co. plans to open a new cafe and brewery next summer in Lititz, near Chilango's along West Klein Lane. The brewery will make three or four beers, emphasizing coffee-infused brews. Mark Fisher, who owns the coffee shops with his wife, Mary, said beer will be sold at their city and Lititz locations, but likely won’t be offered at their shop just outside of New Holland.

Frisco's, a Peruvian-style roasted chicken restaurant at 454 New Holland Avenue that opened last fall in Lancaster city, is making plans to add a small brewery. Options will include pilsner beers, lagers and stouts.

2D Distillery will open sometime in August in Manheim, at 196 Doe Run Road. It will make whiskey, rum and vodka, as well as flavored spirits. Food will be provided by a rotating variety of catering companies or food truck operators.

The former Salunga Village Restaurant at 188 W. Main St. is slated to reopen sometime in August as Jake's on Main. It will have classic diner fare, but will also feature flavor twists such as curry and southwest flavored homefries.

Max's Eatery will be opening a second location in Manheim Township at 600 Richmond Drive. The Manheim Township Max’s will be a quick-service version of the downtown diner that its owners hope can be a model for future locations. A streamlined menu features burgers, wraps and salads along with Tater Tots and milkshakes. Side dishes include onion rings and Brussel sprouts with a variety of toppings.

Almigo's will formally open in August, taking over the former Carlos & Charlies at 2309 Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township. The menu features a variety of traditional Mexican dishes, including chimichangas, chilaquiles, fajitas, enchilada and burritos. Nachos and taco bowls also will be offered. The American fare includes burgers, wings, steaks and salmon.