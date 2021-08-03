Six businesses opened in July in Lancaster County.

No businesses announced closures or made other announcements.

Here are the businesses that opened in Lancaster County in July 2021

Dollar General opened a new location along Route 441 near Marietta, at 1256 River Road. Dollar General sells food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies and clothing, as well as health and beauty products.

Whisk Express/Trolley Gifts opened in Elizabethtown at 346 Hershey Road. It's a drive-thru version of Whisk Cafe, which opened in November 2019. The new cafe on Hershey Road features coffee drinks, sandwiches and salads as well as ice cream sandwiches. The gift shop has small home decor items, mugs and gourmet food items, among other items.

Hugo Boss opened at Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township. The retailer which sells clothing, shoes and fragrances for men and women occupies a 3,500-square-foot spot next to Levi's Outlet.

Crafted From Faith opened in Ephrata, at 122 N. Reading Road. The store sells arts and craft supplies, as well as the work of local artisans, including jewelry, stained glass and carved wooden decor.

Deep Six CBD opened a new store at Park City Center, where it sells a variety of CBD products including edibles, creams and oils, CBD-infused brownies, cookies and pet products.

On Broad opened in Lititz, at 11 S. Broad St. The store features products from MacKenzie-Childs, a New York-based maker of ceramics and retailer of imported furniture and home decor.