Lancaster County saw three business openings in June, ranging from a spice shop to a gym that can help people with Parkinson's Disease.

Three other businesses announced future moves or openings, including home decor shop Ville + Rue and Five Below.

Here are business openings and announcements that happened in Lancaster County in June 2021.

Businesses that opened in Lancaster County in June

Baldy's Blends opened in Lancaster city, at 302 E. New St. The store features nearly 100 different spice blends created by owner Michael "Baldy" Arrowsmith. Spice blends include infused salts, herb blends, barbecue blends, jerk seasonings and sugar blends.

Urban Werks opened an autodetailing shop in East Lampeter Township, at 105 Independence Court. The shop offers general detailing, precision paint correction, washes, waxes, ceramic coatings, window tinting and protection film.

CrushPD Fitness opened in East Lampeter Township at the Rockvale Outlets, next to Pepperidge Farm. The gym offers workouts for people with Parkinson's Disease, as well as those looking to fight the muscle rigidity that can lead to falls.



Announcements made for Lancaster County businesses in June

Five Below announced it would be opening a new store in Manheim Township, at 2020 Fruitville Pike, in early July. The store features trendy teen merchandise typically priced between $1 and $5, including decor, toys, candy, sports items and gifts.

Ville + Rue, a home furnishings and decor store, announced it would be moving from its spot at 101 N. Queen St., to 16 W. King St. in downtown Lancaster, the former home of Bakehouse on King. Owner Rebecca Addington says it will have a better layout for the store's expanded interior design services, including upholstery service.

American Dragon Fine Art gallery will open in Lancaster city at 614 N. Duke St., Suite 1. It's owned by Joe Gaskins, along with his wife Lena Liu, who previously was an art curator in Beijing, China. Its first exhibition will feature artists from China, India and the United States. A July 24 grand opening is planned.