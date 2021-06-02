The retail scene in Lancaster County continuously changes month to month.

May brought openings from five new retail stores in the county.

One business closed after 41 years in business.

Four other businesses announced future openings in Lancaster County.

Here are the businesses that opened in Lancaster County in May

Ardene opened at Park City Center in the Boscov's wing in May. The Canadian retailer sells women's and men's clothes.

Crate & Barrel opened a new store at the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. The store sells modern and traditional furniture alongside kitchen items, bedding, lighting and home decor items.

Corner West Art & Lifestyle Gallery opened in Intercourse at 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike. The gallery features the work of Lancaster artist Freiman Stoltzfus, alongside a collection of home furnishings, jewelry, candles and purses, among other things.

Women's apparel retailer Alfred Dunner opened at the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township.

CBD American Shaman opened at the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township. The store sells CBD products including oils, topicals, edibles and teas.

Here is the business that closed in Lancaster County in May

Reifsnyder's Bridal Boutique has closed its Lancaster city shop for good, ending 41 years in business. The dress boutique at 595 N. Franklin St. had its final sale May 1. The space will be used as an expansion for Vizion Beauty, a nail salon next door.

Here are the businesses that made announcements in May

The owner of Whisk Cafe in Elizabethtown announced she will open a drive-thru version of the cafe in June that will include a gift shop. Whisk Express/Trolley Gifts will open at 346 Hershey Road in Elizabethtown and feature coffee drinks, sandwiches and salads, as well as ice cream sandwiches. The gift shop will feature small home decor items, mugs and gourmet food items.

Urban Outfitters announced it will open a retail location at Park City Center in the spot formerly occupied by Gap near the Apple store. Urban Outfitters sells trendy clothing, accessories, home furnishings and home decor.

Two Poodles Bagel will open in the former home of Penny's Ice Cream in downtown Lancaster, at 228 N. Prince St. The shop will offer "hand-rolled and boiled NY-style bagels" and bagel sandwiches.

Puma announced it would be opening at Tanger Outlets. The shoe store will open June 12.