Weis Markets recently completed a renovation of its grocery store in Mount Joy,

The work, which began in June, updated decor throughout the 441 W. Main St. store while adding a new natural/organic section and a new pharmacy consultation and vaccination room. There is also a new cut fruit section and expanded deli and bakery departments.

A company spokesman declined to disclose the cost of the project which, gave the store the chain grocer’s most current decor.

Based in Sunbury, Weis Markets operates 13 stores in Lancaster County. The Mount Joy store is one of only four county locations that does not sell beer or wine.