Wawa opened a new store last week near Morgantown, the fifth Lancaster County location for the Delaware County-based convenience store operator.

Situated at the northwest corner of Routes 23 and 10, the store at 2837 Main St. replaces a showroom and car lot for Hershey Motors, and is directly across the street from a Turkey Hill convenience store.

The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964 as an outgrowth of a dairy processing plant founded in 1902 in the village of Wawa, just outside Philadelphia. Today, the regional chain has more than 630 convenience stores that feature a variety of fresh foods, including made-to-order hoagies.

In Lancaster County, Wawa also has stores in Ephrata, East Petersburg, East Lampeter Township and Gap.