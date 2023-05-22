The wait is over: Dozens of cars were lined up Monday morning before the official arrival of burger-and-shake franchise Shake Shack to Lancaster County, which is opening its first location in Lancaster County today at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek, across the road from Long’s Park.

Shake Shack is planning to donate $1 for every burger that is sold on opening day to Power Packs Project, a program that donates meals for children on weekends when school breakfast and lunch programs are unavailable.

LNP | LancasterOnline will have live coverage of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, plus reactions from the first customers in line. You can check our livestream below or on our Facebook page.