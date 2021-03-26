Round1, a massive new entertainment center at the Park City Center, will open Saturday.

We visited Round1 a day before it opened to see a sneak peek of everything the venue had to offer.

Watch the livestream below.

Round1 is a bowling and entertainment complex that features arcade games, and ping pong as well as batting cages, basketball courts and private karaoke rooms. It also has a restaurant with a menu of pizza, burgers and wings, and is seeking a liquor license.

Round1 occupies the main floor of the former Sears, which opened as one of Park City's anchor stores in 1972.