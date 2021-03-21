Wacker Brewing Co. has opened a new taproom in Willow Street where it features barbecue and burgers alongside its own beer.

Wacker’s Roadhouse at 312 Beaver Valley Pike is situated in a former warehouse on a lower lot at Lancaster Harley-Davidson that’s been renovated into a 90-seat taproom that includes a 12-seat bar and high-topped tables. Arrayed around the dining room are historic motorcycles from the adjoining Harley dealership.

A larger roll-top door can be opened as weather permits, and there are 10 picnic tables that will be set up outside.

The food menu includes a variety of burgers as well as barbecued ribs, pulled pork, brisket and barbecue chicken platters. Appetizers include smoked wings, bacon skewers and corn fritters. And there are some salads, desserts and items for kids.

Eight of Wacker’s own beers are featured on the 13 taps where there will also be a rotation of selections from other Pennsylvania breweries. The cocktail menu includes an Old Fashioned, a mojito and a Moscow mule, all made from Pennsylvania-produced spirits. Wines from Bainbridge-based Nissley Vineyards are featured, as well as a variety of adult slushies.

Wacker Brewing Co. was originally founded in 1853 and was the oldest brewery in Lancaster at the time of its closing in 1956. It was revived in 2014 by Bryan and Carolyn Kepner, the previous owners of Pour Craft & Drink, a Lancaster city restaurant that closed in 2019.

Beginning in 2015, Wacker Brewing shared space with Thistle Finch Distillery in a former tobacco warehouse at 417 W. Grant St. Wacker left that spot in February 2020 just after it announced plans to move its taproom to Willow Street and relocate its brewery, which is now located off Old Tree Road near Centerville.

Walker’s Roadhouse opening Saturday, March 20, in Willow Street.New taproom for historic Lancaster brewery. pic.twitter.com/QLFOcI2qwq — Chad Umble (@ChadUmbleLNP) March 17, 2021