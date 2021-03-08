Wacker Brewing Co. will open its Willow Street taproom later this month.

Wacker’s Roadhouse will debut Saturday, March 20. at 312 Beaver Valley Pike following a makeover of what had been a warehouse on a lower lot at Lancaster Harley-Davidson. In addition to a kitchen and seating areas, the new taproom will feature a display of historic motorcycles, bicycles and a snowmobile from the dealership’s historic collection.

Wacker’s Roadhouse will have inside seating capacity for around 100 and space for around 60 more outside. It will have a burger-focused food menu while also offering 12 beers on tap, cocktails, PA wines and adult slushies.

Wacker Brewing Co. was originally founded in 1853 and was the oldest brewery in Lancaster at the time of its closing in 1956. It was revived in 2014 by Bryan and Carolyn Kepner, the previous owners of Pour Craft & Drink, a Lancaster city restaurant that closed in 2019.

Beginning in 2015, Wacker Brewing shared space with Thistle Finch Distillery in a former tobacco warehouse at 417 W. Grant St. Wacker left that spot in February 2020 just after it announced plans to move its taproom to Willow Street and relocate its brewery, which is now located off Old Tree Road near Centerville.