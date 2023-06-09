A new doughnut shop has opened in the former Akron home of Weiser’s Market, a grocery store known for offering fresh-made doughnuts.

Featuring yeast-raised, fried doughnuts, W Donuts opened earlier this month at 805 Main St. The takeout shop sells doughnuts and coffee from a small counter set up just inside the front of the store.

With the help of some former bakery employees at Weiser’s, the new shop features a variety of glazed, powdered and filled doughnuts like the ones sold at the former grocery store that closed in February.

“It’s just a good yeast-raised doughnut,” said owner Daniel Rice. “It’s not anything special. People think it’s amazing because no one takes the time to do the work to make a doughnut like this.”

Rice, who spent part of his childhood living in Akron, said he remembers when Bob and Rose Sangrey sold doughnuts at what was then Sangrey’s Akron Rite Aid Shop. In 1998, the Sangreys sold the grocery store to Tim Weiser, who changed the name but continued the tradition of making and selling donuts.

After it closed its Akron store, Weiser’s consolidated at its other location near Lititz. Rice bought the Akron property earlier this month, paying $990,000 for the 7,000-square-foot former store. Rice also bought some used bakery equipment and hired two employees who used to make doughnuts for Weiser’s Market.

With the takeout doughnut shop up and running, Rice said he now plans to begin turning the rest of the former grocery store into a coffee shop, an effort he says could take up to a year. In the meantime, Rice said he plans to launch a W Donuts truck to take doughnut sales on the road.

Rice, who formerly worked at Calvary Church in Manheim Township, is founder of #Gospel, an organization that seeks to explain the Christian gospel through the lens of today’s culture. The organization grew out of Rice’s 2017 book by the same name.