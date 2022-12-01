VSM Sports Card Outlet has more than doubled its size with a move to a new spot in Manheim Township.

The business recently opened at 1613 Manheim Pike, taking a 3,200 square foot space in the Chelsea Square shopping center just north of Route 30. It previously operated from 2160 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, where it opened nine years ago.

VSM Sports Card Outlet, which is owned by Chuck Whisman, sells a wide variety of sport cards, autographed items and sport collectibles. It also houses Wheatland Auction Services, which conducts online auctions of sports cards and sports memorabilia four or five times a year.

Wheatland Auction Services is owned by Whisman’s wife Stacey, who said the move provides more room for the growing business.

With the move, VSM Sport Card Outlet has also expanded its hours, adding new hours on Monday and opening an hour earlier Tuesday through Friday.

VSM Sports Card Outlet Address: 1615 Manheim Pike, Manheim Township Hours: 2-6 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Info.: 717-947-0189, vsmsportscardoutlet.com, facebook.com/vsmsportscardoutlet