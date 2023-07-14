Vintage Candy Shop, which has a location in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood of Lancaster city, will be moving to a much larger downtown spot that is the former home of Max’s Eatery.

The candy shop, which debuted two years ago at 602 St. Joseph St., will close that 600-square-foot location Aug. 4 and move to a 4,000-square-foot space at 38 W. King St. where it will have a takeout window and a soda counter serving ice cream, slushies and other treats.

At the new King Street shop, Vintage Candy Shop will expand its selection of more than 200 different kinds of candies and novelties, including candy balls, jawbreakers, candy buttons, caramels, toffee, chocolates and mints. It also will make its own cotton candy and chocolate peanut butter and coconut cream eggs.

The new shop will also have vending machines offering snacks, drinks and sandwiches supplied by Lancaster County Vending, which is owned by Christine Gable. Gable owns Vintage Candy Shop as well as Beech Tree Trading, which helps companies sell products online.

A late summer or early fall opening is expected for the Vintage Candy Shop.

Max’s Eatery, a diner that featured comfort food amid bright décor and pink neon lights, closed in late April after being open five years. Max & Go, a quick-service version of the diner in Manheim Township, closed in mid-June.