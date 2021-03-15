Vineyard Vines Outlet is opening next month at Tanger Outlets.

The clothing retailer known for preppy polo shirts and beach shorts will occupy a 2,800-square-foot spot next to Asics. It is set to debut April 10.

Vineyard Vines was founded in 1998 on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. In addition to shirts and shorts, it features ties, hats, belts, swimwear and bags for men, women and children.

Vineyard Vines has more than 100 of its own U.S. stores and also has its products sold by other retailers.

Also at Tanger Outlets, Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn has opened a kiosk near the Nike store that will operated weekends through the end of the year.