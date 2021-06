In downtown Lancaster, a home furnishings and décor store is moving to a new spot and adding more interior design services.

Ville + Rue, which opened in late 2019 at 101 N. Queen St., expects to open by mid-July at 16 W. King St., the former home of Bakehouse on King.

With 1,300 square feet of space, the new spot is only slightly larger but owner Rebecca Addington says it will have a better layout for the store’s expanded interior design services, including upholstery service.